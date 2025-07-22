New Chilling Details On Father Who Allegedly Killed 9-Year-Old Daughter He Claimed Was Abducted In New York

Luciano Frattolin, a 45-year-old Canadian father, is accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter, Melina, before he reported her missing. New information shows that he allegedly struggled with debts, and his company’s website bio, now taken down, refers chillingly to Melina.

A release issued by the New York State Police detailed that Frattolin was charged with second-degree murder after Melina’s body was found in a pond in Ticonderoga, New York, on July 20. He had previously claimed that his daughter had been abducted. This, according to authorities, proved to be false.

On Monday, July 21, Frattolin appeared in court. As reported by the New York Post, while the father claimed to be a successful entrepreneur, he said in court that he was broke. Therefore, he couldn’t afford a lawyer.

Police revealed in a press conference that Frattolin had more than $200,000 in debts, stemming from his Montreal business dealings. Having owned coffee companies, he hired property managers to run his venture and pay his rent. This allowed him to pay for Melina’s child’s supper after he separated from his former wife in 2019.

However, his landlord terminated his lease in August 2024 when he failed to pay his rent. Frattolin was even denied access to the property. Then, he sued his hired property managers for allegedly exploring the property without his consent. Additionally, he accused the managers of failing to pay for rent.

Haunting Bio

Disturbingly, The Post also reported on Luciano Frattolin’s website bio in Gambella Coffee, his coffee company. While it was taken down, a section of the bio reportedly mentioned Melina. In retrospect, with him being accused of murdering her, the bio reads hauntingly.

“Melina has taught Luciano to let go of his rigid tendencies to keep everything in ‘perfect order.’ His love for Melina’s messy art projects and chaotic ensemble of toys supersedes his love for a meticulously spotless home,” the bio read.

The bio also mentioned “difficulties” he had to face during his youth. However, he managed to overcome them “by embodying the Nietzschean attitude of, ‘That which does not kill him makes him stronger.'”

As per NBC5, Luciano Frattolin pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse during his arraignment. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.