Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In New York, Father Charged With Murder

Melina Frattolin, a 9-year-old Canadian girl, was reported missing by her father, Luciano Frattolin, 45, in New York. At the time, as per authorities, Luciano stated that his daughter was abducted. However, as the case progressed, inconsistencies were found in the father’s account of events. After Melina was found dead, her father was charged with murder.

According to a release issued by New York State Police, at around 9:58 p.m., Frattolin reported his daughter missing to Warren County. The Canadian man said at the time that his daughter, Melina, had been abducted in Lake George, New York.

However, as the investigation progressed, authorities found “Inconsistencies” on Frattolin’s account of events and his provided timeline. Furthermore, the NYST found no evidence of an abduction and said at the time that there was no threat to the public.

In an update issued by the NYST, it was reported that a multi-agency search detail conducted an organized search at Ticonderoga, a New York town. They searched the area as they suspected Frattolin had visited it before.

At around 1:50 p.m., New York State Forest Rangers found Melina deceased. She was lying dead in a pond’s shallow water.

Father Arrested

An investigation revealed that Frattolin and Melina had legally entered the United States for a vacation. They were to return to Montreal, Quebec, on July 19, and Melina was to be returned to her mother.

Video surveillance shows Frattolin and Melina in Saratoga Springs at around 5:30 p.m. on July 19. One hour later, at around 6:30 p.m., Melina spoke with her mother. She didn’t indicate being under duress. Authorities believe that Frattolin murdered Melina and left her in the remote area before he reported her missing to the authorities.

On Monday, July 21, Luciano Frattolin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

As per NBC5, he pleaded not guilty to both charges at his arraignment hearing. He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility. His felony hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Melina's cause of death is still pending, as an autopsy will be performed on her body on July 21.