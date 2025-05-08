Girl Abducted While Visiting Michael Jackson’s Childhood Home

While a teenage girl was visiting Michael Jackson’s childhood home, she was abducted and held at gunpoint. 69-year-old Oasia Barnes is the one accused of kidnapping the teen girl, as well as her father.

Teen Girl Kidnapped After Visiting Michael Jackson’s Former Home

According to the Daily Mail, the suspect allegedly molested the 17-year-old girl in a field. This horrifying incident occurred in August 2024 when the father and daughter decided to visit the late King of Pop’s childhood home in Gary, Indiana.

Just this week, the young girl spoke in court about how Barnes groped her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, as per The Chicago-Tribute. “I was very scared. It was horrifying. It was disgusting,” she said during the hearing.

All they wanted was to take photos at the historic home. That was, until Barnes pointed a gun at them and demanded a ride. He led them to their rental vehicle, all while other people were also visiting the home.

The father reportedly told a nearby Hispanic family to “call the cops” as he got in the front seat. Meanwhile, Barnes was in the backseat, forcing the girl to sit on his lap. Barnes then told him to drive and park near “an overgrown alley.”

Barnes then said he would “borrow” his daughter, separating her from him and leading her out. The father didn’t try to stop it, but he told the court that he considered running over the man. While pleading for Barnes not to hurt her, he ran to a nearby home and asked someone to call 911.

The Rescue And Aftermath Of The Abduction

According to NBC Chicago, the cops eventually found the teenager sitting on a basement stairwell with Barnes. She also told the court that Barnes forced her to hold his hand while walking down the street and pretend to be his girlfriend.

Barnes allegedly wanted to keep her abducted for longer than just a day. When the girl asked him how long he would kidnap her for, Barnes said six months. “I’m telling him I can’t do this. I have to go to school,” she said to prosecutor Tara Villarreal.

Once the police found them, they arrested Barnes immediately. He was charged with multiple felonies, such as rape, kidnapping, and sexual battery.

This hadn’t been his only criminal act, either. In March 2024, Barnes was released after being imprisoned since 1985. Even dating back to the ’70s, Barnes was a convicted serial rapist.