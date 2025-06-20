Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ Star Killed In Hit-And-Run In The Hamptons, New York

Sara Burack, 40, a well-known real estate agent who was featured in Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a Hampton Bays road. The suspect is currently on the run.

According to Newsday, Southampton police received reports of a crash on Montauk Highway near Villa Paul Restaurant at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 19. Upon arrival, police found Burack having been struck by an unknown vehicle and driver. The suspect fled the scene following the crash.

Sara Burack was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital. Despite efforts to treat her injuries, she died hours later in the afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation. No description of the driver was provided.

Burack was a former real estate agent for Nest Seekers International, based in The Hamptons, New York. She was also featured in Million Dollar Beach House, a Netflix show that followed Nest Seekers agents selling high-value properties in The Hamptons.

Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers’ regional manager, addressed her death via a statement shared with Newsday. He stated that Burack left Nest Seekers more than a year ago. However, she maintained contact with her former real estate colleagues and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” Gifkins shared. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

‘An Amazing Person’

In an interview with Hamptons.com, Burack revealed that the idea of working in real estate came after working as a summer property manager. She also spent many years of her life in her family’s commercial construction material sales business.

During the interview, she also talked about the popular Netflix show.

“Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons pre-COVID,” Burack said. “With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!”

Fellow real estate agent and family friend, Paulette Corsair, told Newsday that she was with Burack during her final hours. Corsair recalled Burack’s kindhearted nature, which led her to raise money for many New York City foundations.

“I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people,” Corsair said. “She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family.”