Wealthy Business Founder Busted For Stealing Fish And Sandwiches

Jenene Ronick, a 52-year-old business founder, has been accused of stealing fish and sandwiches from a local market, totalling $141 of stolen goods. Ronick reportedly lives in a $7 million house, and her business, a concierge company, provides services to clients such as Dior and Cartier.

According to the New York Post, citing local police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 18. Allegedly, Ronick, who runs Luxury Attache, a high-end firm in the hospitality industry, stole a $74 wild salmon steak, $67 worth of fresh fluke, and two deli sandwiches from the Red Horse Market, located in East Hampton, Long Island, New York.

Police and one of the workers allege that, after storing the loot in her pickup truck, she went back for more five-finger discount goodies. Allegedly, Ronick then grabbed a $100 porterhouse steak.

“She was acting dumb,” Anthony Pineda, the market’s owner’s son, told The Post. “She was pretending she was on the phone, and I see her with a giant bag of groceries.”

When Pineda saw what was happening, he asked the workers if they had charged Ronick. They said no, and police became involved.

By using the description of her vehicle, a 2024 Ford F-150 electric pickup, they managed to track her down. Police arrested Jenene Ronick and charged her with petit larceny.

‘A Pattern’

This is not the first instance of Ronick allegedly getting hold of goods she didn’t pay for.

According to police, Ronick has allegedly stolen from two other businesses in the past. East Hampton Village Police Detective Sgt. Jennifer Dunn calls her alleged tendency to steal a “pattern.”

Last year, Ronick was accused of repeatedly stealing eggs from an East Hampton Town roadside stand. Police allege that Ronick stole the eggs and later left the area while driving her Porsche.

The police added that the egg stand owners estimated that Ronick had cheated them out of $30 worth of eggs. Eventually, police visited Ronick’s address at the time. Officers were met by her husband, who then nonchalantly paid the $30 for the alleged stolen eggs.

“They paid. They apologized. It’s not like she’s going to do it again,” one of the owners said at the time. They never pressed any charges.

Furthermore, Ronick has been accused of stealing items from a CVS near the Red Horse Market on February 10, 2025. Reportedly, Ronick told The Post that she had done so before “Apple Pay wasn’t working.”

Jenene Ronick will be arraigned on June 25.

Her firm, Luxury Attaché, provides concierge services, travel planning, destination management, and amenity space activation and programming to its clients, among other services. The firm’s clients include the likes of Google, Adidas, Dior, Cartier, and more.