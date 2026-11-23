Soon, all of the Gilmore Girls catalog will be back on one streaming service. Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life is heading to Hulu on Nov. 25.

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The change comes exactly 10 years after the sequel series premiered on Netflix, according to Deadline. Its last day on its original streamer is Nov. 24.

This marks the official end of the Gilmore Girls’ era on Netflix, which lasted 12 years. Netflix exclusively aired the WB/CW classic for a decade.

But in 2024, Netflix’s deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio who produced the show, became non-exclusive in 2024. Soon, the show became available on Hulu.

It left Netflix on June 30, 2026, joining the Prime Video lineup while also remaining on Hulu.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life was created by series’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino in an attempt to give the series the ending she envisioned. Sherman-Palladino exited the show before its seventh and final season due to contract negotiations.

It features four 90-minute movies, each taking place in a different season.

Though they were expensive to produce, Netflix picked up the miniseries due to the success of the original series. The streamer licensed the series from WBTV.

As the 10-year licensing term was coming to an end, Netflix decided not to renew it. Deadline called the move “relatively rare.”