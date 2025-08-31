Nebraska Couple Accused Of Shaking Their 4-Month-Old To Death. Dad Claimed They Were ‘Playing Rough’

A Nebraska couple, Ryan and Tanya Greenwood, 36 and 28, respectively, are facing charges in connection with their 4-month-old daughter’s death. Allegedly, Ryan shook his infant girl to death, later claiming he had been “playing roughly.”

As reported by KOLN, citing police and court documents, the incident occurred on August 14. At the time, Ryan called 911 and reported that his infant daughter had died at his Lincoln apartment in Nebraska.

Upon arrival, police officers were met by Ryan. He allegedly told them he had been “playing rough” the day before the girl’s death. Following that “rough play,” the girl had been crying, inconsolably. He then gave her a bottle and put her to bed.

However, hours later, Tanya noticed that the baby had not woken up as usual, Ryan allegedly claimed. Ryan then found her cold and unresponsive, attempted CPR, called his mother, and finally called 911.

Shaken Baby Syndrome

However, Tanya painted a whole different picture to police investigators. Allegedly, after returning from grocery shopping, she heard the girl crying in what she described as “the worst cry I had ever heard.” Tanya claimed she wanted to take the girl to the hospital, but Ryan allegedly refused.

Furthermore, Tanya allegedly told investigators that she had seen Ryan shaking the infant girl multiple times in the past. He would allegedly do so whenever he grew frustrated.

The night before police were called to their residence, Tanya allegedly looked up shaken baby syndrome-related information online.

Documents reviewed by KLKN alleged that Tanya searched for “What to do after a baby is shucked [sic]” and “Consequences of shaking a baby.”

Records show that the 4-month-old died from a traumatic brain injury. It was determined that her injuries were consistent with shaking, and they were ruled non-accidental. Furthermore, a child abuse specialist stated that, should the infant girl’s parents have sought medical attention, the 4-month-old’s chances of survival would have improved.

Ryan and Tanya Greenwood were arrested and are being held at Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. A jduge set their bonds at 10 percent of $1.5 million. Should they post bond, they must not contact each other or any minors whatsoever.