New Mexico Mother Accused Of Fatally Slamming Her Toddler’s Head Into Wall After Her Feelings Were ‘Hurt’

A 40-year-old New Mexico mother, Vanessa Chavez, is accused of beating her 18-month-old daughter to death by slamming her head into a wall. Allegedly, Chavez killed the toddler because she was upset over the girl’s apparent preference toward her father.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, the incident occurred back on Saturday, August 2. Firefighters responded to an Albuquerque home where they found a man performing CPR on the girl, identified as E.M., her initials.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators noted on the girl’s body that she had bruising on the left side of her head. The complaint added that the toddler also suffered from bruising on her left arm, right cheek, ankle, and foot.

At the time, the girl’s father said that the girl had fallen off a bed days before the incident. Chavez, however, allegedly claimed at the time that the bruises on her head were caused by tripping. The child was learning to walk at the time. The mother allegedly theorized that her daughter may have died during her sleep after choking on food.

Despite the mother’s alleged claims, an autopsy found that the girl had suffered a “large subdural hemorrhage,” possibly caused by trauma.

Then, authorities learned from the girl’s father that the 18-month-old had an apparent preference for her father’s attention. This was “hurting Vanessa’s feelings,” according to the complaint. Police wrote that the mother didn’t understand why the girl was “so fussy with her.”

A Brother’s Alleged Revelation

The girl’s brother, a 7-year-old identified by his initials A.M., revealed it was the mother who allegedly killed his sister.

The complaint alleged that the boy refused to say the truth initially, saying that the girl had just fainted. However, the boy eventually told the investigators that Chavez was “bad to his sister,” and that she slammed her head into a wall, which led to her death, as per the complaint.

Heartbreakingly, it was revealed that the toddler had been staying with another family member after she was born with drugs in her system.

However, the Children, Youth, and Family Department (CYFD) said in a statement shared with KOB4 that a dismissal motion filed by the parents’ attorneys was signed on July 21, 2025. No objections were raised at the time.

“The death of this child is a tragedy of immeasurable proportions,” the statement read. “This outcome could not have been predicted by any of the parties involved in this case. CYFD extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by this loss.”

Vanessa Chavez was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. She is currently being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Center without bond.