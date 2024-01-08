‘NCIS’ Snubbed by Golden Globes for 20th Year in a Row

The 81st Golden Globes is kicking off tonight—and once again, NCIS is not up for a single award.

The hit crime drama has been on air for 21 seasons and has spawned four spinoffs, which proves it is a beloved series that fans can’t quit. To further give NCIS props, it earned the title of the most-watched scripted series for the 2022-2023 season. Nonetheless, the Golden Globes powers that be have never once given it a nomination.

And NCIS isn’t the only show in the franchise to suffer snubs year after year. The original series, JAG, never earned a nod and neither have the four shows that came after NCIS.

The Golden Globes is one of the most acclaimed award organizations. It helps set the pace for the winter and spring award seasons. So, it may be partially responsible for snubs from other major ceremonies.

The Entire ‘NCIS’ Franchise Has Yet to Earn a Single Golden Globes Nod

The series has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys and nine People’s Choice Awards, but it has yet to take home an accolade. It’s only earned trophies from lesser-known organizations such as the Media Access Awards, the Soel International Awards, and the California On Location Awards.

While the fan-favorite series will not be celebrating any wins tonight, several other loved films and shows are up for major awards as the night progresses. Barbie and Oppenheimer, which premiered the same day are neck and neck with nominations this year. The former is up for nine and the latter is up for eight. Succession and The Bear are the top contenders in television.

You can find the full list of nods here, or you can hear the nominations and watch the wins in real-time as the 2024 Golden Globes airs live on CBS and Paramount + beginning at 8 PM ET.

As for NCIS, another chance at a nomination has come and gone, but there is always next year. As it stands, there are no signs that the show will end in the near future.