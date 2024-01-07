Golden Globes 2024 Watch Guide: Time, Host, Nominations, and More

Tonight’s the night! The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards is kicking off this evening. The best of the best in TV and film will gather to walk the red carpet and hope to hear their names called during the ceremony.

If you’re planning to settle down with a bowl of popcorn and watch the event unfold, we have all the details surrounding the night right here.

To watch the Golden Globes live, you’ll need access to a local CBS channel or a subscription to Paramount +. The show kicks off at 8 PM ET. But the red carpet walk begins at 6:30 PM. Variety, Entertainment Tonight, and the Golden Globes website will stream the fashion and interviews.

The Associated Press will be handling the post-win backstage interviews. You can catch those on the publication’s website as well.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Among the Main Golden Globes Contenders

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the main event. He came into the limelight this year when he appeared in the Haunted Mansion reboot. Dedicated fans will know him from his stand-up special, Jo Koy: Lights Out, and his over 100 Chelsea Lately episodes.

The most anticipated nominations include blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer. The former holds the most nominations for films in 2024 with a total of nine nods. Oppenheimer is right behind with eight.

Succession is the top contender for television series this year with nine nominations. The Bear is also expected to come out with a few wins. Of course, there are hundreds of other projects and stars up for consideration tonight. A full list of nominees is available here.

The people who were tasked with voting this year are part of a 300-member group. The individuals are spread out over 75 countries. Their chosen winners will receive trophies from presenters including George Lopez, Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Florence Pugh. Angela Bassett, Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Garner, Michelle Yeoh, and other A-listers will also be on hand.