NBC Sitcom Icon Privately Suffered From Parkinson’s Disease Before His Death

Dennis Haskins, who played harried principal Mr. Belding on NBC’s hit teen show Saved by the Bell died from Parkinson’s disease.

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TMZ was able to obtain a copy of his death certificate, and Parkinson’s is listed as the immediate cause of death.

Haskins’ death certificate also shows he died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California on September 27.

Other significant conditions listed include irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

No one knew Haskins was dealing with Parkinson’s before his death. His ex-wife Sarah Quinones told TMZ that he cut off contact with those closest to him to shield them from his diagnosis in the last few years.

According to TMZ, Haskins spent his last few years in an assisted living facility. And he stopped returning calls and texts from Quinones and other friends because he didn’t want them to know he was living with the disease.

Though everyone knows Haskins as Principal Richard Belding, a role he played from 1988 until 2000, Haskins also appeared on The Dukes of Hazzard and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Many of Haskins’ Saved by the Bell castmates paid tribute to him on social media.

“Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set,” Mario Lopez wrote on X. “If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family. ❤️”

Tiffany Thiessen, who played Kelly, shared a tribute in her Instagram Story. “Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar told Page Six he has “nothing but fond memories of Dennis,” who was “the older brother on set and always there to protect” the younger cast members. “As an actor, he held nothing back and was a true professional. May he rest in peace.”