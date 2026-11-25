NBC is switching up their primetime TV schedule for Thanksgiving weekend. Many of their regular shows are being replaced by football.

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According to the NBC lineup, Wednesday is Chicago night. Chicago Med starts off at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

This week, Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Jack McBrayer will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to TV Insider.

That will be followed by A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving at 9 p.m.

On Thanksgiving day, there will be two airings of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. and the replay at 2 p.m. In between the airings of the parade is The National Dog Show, another Thanksgiving tradition.

And Thanksgiving night is for football. At 8 p.m., Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Mike Tomlin and Mike Florio will present Football Night in America ahead of the big game.

At 9 p.m., the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs. The pairing might almost be as exciting as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which typically airs in that time slot.

Friday and Saturday night programming is dominated by college football. At 7 p.m. on Friday, Big Ten Countdown airs, before the Minnesota Golden Gophers pay a visit to the Wisconsin Badgers.

And on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Washington Huskies visit the Oregon Ducks.

Sunday is regular Sunday Night Football programming, with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m.