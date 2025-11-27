NBC and Peacock Grilled for Barely Showing Balloons as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage Begins

As NBC’s and Peacock’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began, anticipation quickly turned to outrage as viewers were left deflated—where were the giant balloons?

During the first hour of the network’s coverage of the beloved New York City parade, only fleeting glimpses of the Dora and K-pop Demon Hunters balloons were shown. That was it. Couch jockeys across the nation took to social media to voice their outrage.

“Dear @Macys, we don’t care about this other bull crap. Show the balloons and floats,” one balloon lover demanded on X. “Thanksgiving Day Parade @peacock, please show the character balloons the kids want to see them,” a concerned parent agreed. “When will they show the balloons for the #MacysThanksgivingParade??? I don’t need to see Broadway skits, I’m here for the balloons on TV,” a third viewer chimed in.

NBC coverage of Macy’s Day Parade is TRASH. Stop talking and just show the balloons. Where is the live feed?” another fan wondered.

For the record, Peacock actually has THREE views of the parade. Traditional Programming with NBC host commentary and live performances, Float View riding aboard the Tom the Turkey float, and High-Rise View giving a bird’s eye view of the parade route. Seems like a real fan would know that…

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Roast Hosts: ‘Just Going to Run Their Mouths the Entire Time?’

Another parade aficionado took aim at hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, claiming their children skip the broadcast because they’re “boring.”

“Are they going to actually show any of the Macy’s parade or is @SavannahGuthrie and @hodakotb just going to run their mouths the entire time? It’s sad that my kids don’t want to watch it because it’s “boring”. That’s not how I remember it as a child. Shut up and show the balloons,” the irate viewer wrote.

Yet another upset Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewer pointed out that there was chatter about the balloon, yet the balloons themselves were absent. It’s almost like they were building up anticipation or something…

Still, it seemed many viewers at home were simply tired of Broadway-infused performances and pop star appearances.

“While I always love the performances during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and I like the Hot Ones fun facts…where is the actual parade??? I wanna see some balloons and floats. They need better balance. And today is packed with commercials,” one reasonable parade fan wrote.

“Try showing more of the balloons. This has been awful so far. You had a whole segment talking about the balloons and didn’t show any. Get it together, libs,” the Thanksgiving Day Parade connoisseur wrote.

Yet another fan was simply tired of the show focusing a bit too much on one balloon in particular…

“Showing everything but the Balloons if they show Dora 1 more time….” they fumed…

For purists out there, the Associated Press has a commentary-free static view of the parade streaming on YouTube.