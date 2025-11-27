How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Online: Start Time, How to Stream the 2025 Event

Get ready for a feast of floats and festivities as the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over Manhattan this Thursday, kicking off the 2025 holiday season with a spectacle you can watch streaming from your couch.

Organizers keep the nearly century-old tradition fresh by adding new features each year, usually based on recent pop culture moments and fan-favorite characters. This year, seven new floats will make their debut—including ones themed around Labubu and Stranger Things—along with five new balloon characters.

This Thanksgiving morning will be jam-packed with 32 balloons (plus 3 balloonicles), 27 floats, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, and 26 performances from music’s biggest stars… all topped off with an apperance from Santa.

Here’s how to stream all the fun from home—or anywhere with Wi-Fi.

Places to Stream and Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Online

First things first: The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 27. You can watch it live on NBC starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. Cord-cutters can stream the spectacle on Peacock, and Fubo subscribers can also tune in.

If you’re too busy basting the turkey, you can catch an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers streaming the parade on Peacock are in for a unique experience. Peacock’s Multiview feature offers three camera angles, giving audiences an immersive look at the day’s festivities.

The parade will feature three viewing angles: Traditional Programming with NBC host commentary and live performances, Float View offering a ride aboard the Tom the Turkey float through Manhattan, and High-Rise View providing a bird’s eye perspective of the parade route.

Meanwhile, those looking to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free have a few options. DIRECTV offers a five-day free trial, while Hulu provides a three-day free trial.

NBC and Peacock also will broadcast the primetime special “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26.

Broadcasting live from the parade’s starting point, the special will offer an inside look at the floats, balloons, and bands before they make their way through New York City on Thanksgiving Day.