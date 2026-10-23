NBA Team Cuts Veteran Player After 12 Years

After 12 seasons, Dwight Powell will no longer be playing for the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran player got waived by the team.

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The decision was announced by the NBA on Oct. 19.

“Dwight was the consummate professional throughout his 12 seasons with the Mavericks and embodies everything you want in someone representing your organization,” Mavericks President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

“He’s a tireless worker, an incredible teammate and someone whose impact extends well beyond the basketball court and into the Dallas community. We are grateful for everything Dwight has contributed to this franchise. He will always be part of the Mavericks family, and Dallas will always be a home for him. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter.”

Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for portraits during Mavericks Media Day at American Airlines Center on September 25, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Powell, is a six-foot-ten, 260 pound center from Canada. He was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. Soon, he was traded to the Boston Celtics. And by December 2014, he was on the Mavericks.

During the 2021-2022 season, Powell was one of only four other players to play all 82 games in a season.

He ranks fourth of the Mavericks all time leaders in career field goal percentage, fifth in games played, sixth in offensive rebounds, sixth in total rebounds, and 10th in blocks.

Last season, he posted 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 14.3 minutes per game in 63 games. This year, he played in three of the Mavericks four preseason games, averaging 1.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 12.1 minutes