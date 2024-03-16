NBA Star RJ Barrett’s Younger Brother, Nathan, Dies

Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett, has passed away, as confirmed by the family through the NBA team.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church, and friends,” the statement read.

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven.”

The exact cause of death was not disclosed, respecting the family’s request for privacy during this period. RJ Barrett was absent during Toronto’s 113–104 defeat against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Although the Raptors faced the Orlando Magic at home on Friday, Barrett was also unable to play in that game.

A Former Coach Pays Tribute to Nathan Barrett

Coach Chris Stewart wrote a heartfelt tribute to Nathan Barrett on his social media. Stewart coached the Barretts at the Mississauga Monarchs in their home country of Canada.

“On March 12, my extended Monarch’s family lost another member, Nathan Barrett,’ Stewart wrote. “It’s hard to believe this is the second time this has happened to my family and basketball community. Nathan was only with us for a short time in Grade 7 before he moved to Florida, but whenever he was back in Mississauga, the boys connected.”

“I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot. I always tell my former players if you were on my team even one season, you will always be my family and don’t forget it.,” Stewart continued.

“If you have had the pleasure of knowing this family you know how much they do for the basketball community so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. No parent should ever have to bury a child, hug your kids today a little longer. You will be missed Nathan, RIP,” he concluded.

The reason behind Nathan’s passing remains undisclosed. Nathan was the sole sibling of RJ Barrett. Although Nathan’s Instagram account is private, his bio features the Bible verse ‘Jeremiah 29:11’ at the top, followed by ‘Aspiring Pilot’ alongside the Canadian and Jamaican flags. He concludes with ‘Toronto/Miami’ at the bottom of the bio.