Eric Montross, Former UNC Star and NBA Player, Dead at 52

Tar Heel legend Eric Montross died from cancer on Sunday. He was 52.

As Carolina Athletics reported, Montross passed while surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. His death comes just nine months after the NBA star revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Eric Montross played for the Tar Heels from 1990-94, including his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 1993, when the Tar Heels won the NCAA championship, Montross was the starting center.

After college, Montross went on to become a first-round draft pick for the Boston Celtics. He played nine seasons in the NBA. Following his retirement from the court, Eric Montross was the analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons before stepping away this year.

With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross.



Rest in peace Big E.



🔗: https://t.co/EgOjPTSh2B pic.twitter.com/V3TgxZDWPm — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 18, 2023

The tragic announcement from UNC included a statement from the family of Eric Montross.

“The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill,” the statement reads. “[H]is family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.”

“They also thank the many members of the medical community and particularly those at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center – who matched his fight with equal passion.”

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period.”

Carolina Athletics Pays Tribute to Late Eric Montross

Following the news of Eric Montross’ passing, Carolina Athletics penned a statement of their own mourning the loss.

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age.”

“Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.”

“He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.”