NBA Star Investigated Over Claims Of Relationship With Minor

The NBA has launched an investigation into troubling allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor linked to Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey, as the league disclosed its efforts to scrutinize the claims made against the athlete.

TMZ Sports confirmed that the Association is fully aware of the widespread rumors circulating on social media this week with photos and videos of Giddey with the alleged minor.

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023

During a Thunder practice session on Friday, Giddey faced questions about the allegations but opted to remain tight-lipped. “I understand the question, obviously, but no further comment right now,” replied Giddey when pressed about the speculation.

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Similarly, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was approached after practice but chose not to comment on Giddey’s situation.

In the wake of the allegations, Giddey appears to have taken a step back from social media limelight. He removed his profile photo and disabled comments on his Instagram account.

The 21-year-old Australian athlete, selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, boasts an impressive career average of 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. His achievements include receiving NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022.

The investigation into Josh Giddey regarding allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor has encountered difficulties



The alleged teenage girl and her family are refusing to cooperate with authorities



Amidst the ongoing investigation by the league, there exists the potential for Giddey to become the subject of a criminal investigation as well if the girl was under 16, the age of consent in Oklahoma, at the time.