Hornets Miles Bridges Facing Arrest Warrant Over Prior Domestic Violence Case

Charlotte Hornets small forward Miles Bridges is facing new legal trouble, as an arrest warrant has been issued related to a previous domestic violence incident, according to reports from WSOCTV. While the situation does not involve new allegations of physical violence, it centers around a violation of a protective order, as reported by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court.

However, the arrest warrant and criminal summons issued to Miles Bridges have not yet been made public due to police’s inability to serve the warrant, which dates back to January. The incident is said to have occurred at the home of Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, where her windshield was reportedly broken, and the protective order was violated by Bridges’ presence.

Miles Bridges’ legal troubles began earlier when he pleaded no contest in a domestic violence case, causing him to miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season. Initially facing a 30-game suspension, the league later decided to reduce it to 10 games due to the missed season.

Before his legal issues, Bridges was expected to secure a substantial contract, estimated at $100 million or more, as a restricted free agent. In the 2021-22 season, he demonstrated his skills by averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

The Hornets had planned to build their future around Bridges and point guard LaMelo Ball. They recently signed Ball to a five-year max extension worth up to $260 million and re-signed restricted free agent P.J. Washington. In the latest NBA draft, the Hornets selected former University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick.

Moreover, Bridges’ contract includes the ability to veto any potential trade this season, providing him with a degree of control over his future with the Hornets.

In the domestic violence case, Miles Bridges managed to avoid jail time through a plea agreement reached in November 2022. However, he was sentenced to three years of probation, which he is currently serving. His probation terms require him to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes. Additionally, he must fulfill 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing, with marijuana use only permitted with a valid doctor’s prescription.

This development has added to what has been a tumultuous Wednesday for the Charlotte Hornets. The team recently released center Kai Jones following his request for a trade.

As the legal situation unfolds, the Hornets face potential challenges in managing the impact of these events on their future plans. Miles Bridges’ arrest warrant and ongoing legal issues may complicate the franchise’s efforts to chart its course forward.