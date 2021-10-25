Nastia Liukin Shows Of Legs While Channel Her Inner ‘Black Swan’

Halloween’s quickly approaching and former gymnast Nastia Liukin doesn’t appear to be the least bit concerned about what costume she’ll wear. Fans and followers of the Olympian are accustomed to obsessing over Liukin’s jaw-dropping Instagram posts. But, recently, the Olympic medal winner gave her fans an insider look at what she may dress up for on Halloween as she channeled her inner ballerina.

What Costume Did Nastia Liukin Wear?

Over the weekend, Nastia Liukin previewed what her potential Halloween costume may be. In the series of photos, Liukin tapped into her inner Black Swan, wearing an outfit similar to what’s seen in the movie.

In addition to an all-black tutu and black angel-like wings, Liukin slipped on dark grey pointe shoes and a matching headpiece. As is accustomed for ballerinas, the Olympic medalist tied her bright blonde hair back in a low bun. Liukin dazzled her fans with her makeup, which featured bold red lipstick and dark eye shadow to bring the costume together. Compared to the film, Liukin’s outfit was a near-perfect match.

Being an Olympic gymnast, Liukin proved she could also pull off some ballet positions too. For example, one picture captured Liukin balanced on her tiptoes while she shot a sultry look over her shoulder. Another detail that made Liukin’s all-black costume stand out even more, was the white background she posed against. The lighter colors made Liukin’s Black Swan-inspired outfit stand out like no other.

Is Nastia Liukin Going As The Black Swan For Halloween?

As soon as October arrived, Liukin appeared to be more excited for Halloween than anything else. Despite the beauty and attention to detail her Black Swan costume had, Liukin posed in two other costumes earlier in the month.

For example, Liukin recently shared stunning photos of her dressed as Poison Ivy. Along with a formfitting green one-piece, Liukin switched out her usual blonde hair for bright red locks. Needless to say, the costume was eye-catching and left fans wanting more.

A couple of days later, Liukin shared another costume idea for her followers to give opinions on. This time, Nastia Liukin dressed up as a sexy cowgirl, rocking pink latex chaps, a bikini-style top, and a matching pink cowboy hat. “Halloween, but make it on-brand,” Luikin joked in her caption.

No matter what costume she displayed, Liukin’s fans fully support whatever she ultimately decides as her Halloween look. One fan wrote under her post, “No one does this holiday better,” and based on Liukin’s recent costumes, that’s undoubtedly true.