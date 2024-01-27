Nashville District Attorney Dismisses Charges Against Chris Young Following Bar Altercation

Following Chris Young’s recent arrest in Nashville, the city’s district attorney, Glenn Funk, has decided to dismiss all the charges against the country music star.

As previously reported, Young was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer after an altercation at a Demonbreun Street bar on Monday, Jan. 22. Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents had conducted a compliance check at the establishment that Young was at. He allegedly questioned them as well as recorded them.

As the agents were leaving the bar, Young attempted to stop them from leaving. One of the agents then claimed that the country singer “struck” him on the shoulder and engaged in disruptive behavior. Among the disruptions included yelling and screaming.

After being arrested by the agents, Chris Young spent a night in the Nashville Metro Jail before being released the next day. He was originally scheduled to appear in court for the charges on Feb. 16.

However, according to WKRN, Funk dismissed the charges after Young’s attorney, Bill Ramsey, Neal, & Harwell, PLC, released a video showing the musician at the bar with the agents. A surveillance video further showed the moment Young raised his arm in the direction of the agent. He is then seen being pushed by one of the agents and falling to the ground.

The media outlet noted that the agent had written about the shove in the arrest report, stating he pushed Young to “create distance” between them. A fellow agent pointed out that they tried to speak with Young, but claimed the singer wasn’t complying with orders. Young’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot and his speech was slurred during the incident.

Funk reviewed all evidence of the evening and determined the charges would be dismissed.

Chris Young’s Attorney Issues Statement About the Charges Being Dropped

After the Nashville District Attorney dismissed the charges, Chris Young’s attorney issued the following statement. “Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrongdoing.”

TABC also released a statement about the district attorney’s decision. “We respect General Funk’s decision to drop the charges against Mr. Young. All law enforcement and first responders deserve to be safe while on duty. For your safety and theirs, we ask the public to not make physical contact or interfere with officers while they are working.”

Meanwhile, Young is preparing to release his ninth studio album Young Love & Saturday Nights. He stated on Instagram that the album, which has 18 tracks, is his largest to date. It will be released on March 22.