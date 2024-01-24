Country Star Chris Young Arrested for Assaulting Police Offer, Disorderly Conduct

Country singer Chris Young found himself in legal trouble in Nashville. He was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22.

The charges against the 38-year-old include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer. However, Young’s lawyer, Bill Ramsey, vehemently denied these allegations.

The incident reportedly unfolded when TABC agents conducted a compliance check at a bar on Demonbreun Street. Young, who was present at the establishment, allegedly questioned the agents and recorded a video of them.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News affiliate WKRN, the agents left the bar to continue their compliance check at another venue. It was upon their departure that Young purportedly attempted to prevent them from leaving. He allegedly extended his hands to obstruct their exit.

One TABC agent claimed that Chris Young then “struck” him on the shoulder and engaged in disruptive behavior. This included yelling and screaming. Following the arrest, Young spent a night in the Nashville Metro jail and was released on Tuesday, Jan. 23. He will appear in court on Feb. 16.

Country Star Chris Young Arrested in Nashville

The legal saga has prompted Chris Young’s legal representation to call for a reevaluation of the charges. They cite video evidence that they believe exonerates the country singer from any wrongdoing.

Young’s lawyer, Ramsey, insisted that Tennessee ABC should acknowledge their mistake. He calls for them to rectify the situation by dropping the charges and issuing an apology.

Ramsey released a statement to Us Weekly on Jan. 24, expressing his strong objection to the charges. He asserted that the incident at a Nashville bar on Monday night was unjust. He emphasized that his client should never have been arrested or charged.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong. And he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” Ramsey stated. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client.”