nascar-driver-layne-riggs-dislocates-shoulder-celebrating-victory-in-crazy-video

Layne Riggs celebrated his first career win in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series—only to dislocate his shoulder during a victory fist pump…

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon during the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series LiUNAI 175 race, just moments after Riggs celebrated his first victory.

After his victory at the LiUNAI 175, Riggs climbed atop his vehicle to celebrate. However, in his enthusiasm, he dislocated his shoulder. The painful moment, captured on camera, revealed Riggs suddenly hunching over and clutching his arm, prompting team members to rush to his aid.

However, Riggs’ NASCAR crew was able to pop the overjoyed shoulder back into place. The celebration continued immediately.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Layne Riggs celebrated his first career win a little too hard … he dislocated his shoulder 😳



(His team popped it back in place before they headed to Victory Lane)pic.twitter.com/eQsky4CnhM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 25, 2024

“Yeah, I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard,” Riggs explained after the event. “It hurts, but it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.”

Riggs’ NASCAR pit crew was able to reset his dislocated shoulder. (Images via YouTube / NASCAR on Fox)

The race marked a significant breakthrough for Riggs, who seized the lead from fellow driver Ty Majeski with 53 laps to go, ultimately securing victory with a margin of 1.547 seconds.



With his victory on Sunday, Riggs has joined his father, Scott, as a winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, making them only the second father-son duo in the series’ history to achieve this feat. They now stand alongside the late Bob Keselowski and his son, Brad Keselowski, a champion of the NASCAR Cup Series.



Riggs was able to celebrate his first NASCAR win despite his shoulder injury. (Image via Instagram / Layne Riggs)

Meanwhile, Riggs admits his shoulder issue manifests at odd moments. He claims it’s happened at least eight times.

“Just little things, like, just little jerks,” he said, per Yahoo Sports. “I just threw my hands up, and it just kind of does, like a weird motion. I’ve done it at the racetrack. I think I was reaching for something in a cabinet one time and it happened. Just really odd times. It hasn’t happened in a couple years, but that’s the least of my concerns right now.”

The Craftsman Truck Series enjoyed a successful 15-year tenure, starting in 1995 and concluding in 2009, until financial issues with the promoter prompted NASCAR to withdraw. However, Track Enterprises, which has been promoting stock car races at the venue since 2019, successfully reintroduced the truck series last season.