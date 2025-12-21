MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Enters Minnesota Governor’s Race

Days after filing campaign paperwork, MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell officially entered the Minnesota governor’s race.

Lindell spoke about his decision to run for Minnesota governor while on the floor of the MyPillow factory. “I want you to know that I will stand for you as the next governor of the state of Minnesota,” he stated. “I will stand for you against the rampant fraud under Governor Walz; I will stand with you against crime that threatens the safety of you and your family.”

He further shared, “I’ll stand for you against unnecessary regulation that strangles the entrepreneurial spirit.”

Mike Lindell is running against Democratic incumbent Tim Walz, who has already announced his re-election campaign. However, Walz is currently facing scrutiny over recent allegations of state financial mismanagement. He addressedthe allegations in a recent press conference.

While he is running for Minnesota governor, Lindell is still fighting a defamation lawsuit from voting machine company Dominion. The company filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him in 2021. Dominion’s legal team claims Lindell helped spread misinformation about the company rigging the election to have Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

The latest update in the case revealed that both parties have completed discovery and that “this case is ready to be set for trial.”

Lindell previously lost a legal battle filed by Smartmatic, an election technology company. He was accused of making more than 50 false claims against the company over the 2020 election.

President Trump Says Mike Lindell Should Be the Next Governor of Minnesota

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to endorse Mike Lindell at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

“That man suffered,” the world leader stated. “What he did, what he went through, because he knew the election was rigged. And he did it. I mean, he just did it as a citizen.”

Trump also said, “These people went after him, they went after his company. They did that with me too, but at least I knew what I was getting into. He was just a guy that said, ‘Jeez, this election was so crooked, it was so rigged.’ He fought like hell.”

On his campaign website, Lindell stated that he is “still standing” after everything that was done against him. He also said that “they” took his voice.

“They targeted my banks and suppliers,” he wrote. “They even took my phone … and I run my businesses on my phone.”

He then added, “They didn’t just attack me, they also went after my companies and employees. It didn’t work. I’m still standing. And now … I want you to know that … I’ll stand for you as the next Governor of Minnesota.”