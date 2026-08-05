‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Has 2 New Movies in the Works

Taylor Sheridan is returning to feature filmmaking with two new original movies after spending the past several years building one of television’s most successful franchises.

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The acclaimed writer behind Yellowstone will write Visalia and Capture the Flag, marking his first new feature screenplays since 2021.

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios have acquired the projects, which originated from concepts by producer Andrew Lauren. Lauren developed the stories with Sheridan years before Yellowstone became a television phenomenon. Lauren will also produce both films alongside Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios.

Taylor Sheridan’s New Projects Couldn’t Be More Different

Both Visalia and Capture the Flag are pretty far removed from Yellowstone, and from each other.

Visalia follows a young Cuban woman who escapes her homeland in search of freedom in the United States. According to the official synopsis, changing political conditions eventually draw her back to Cuba, where she must confront the promises of a transformed homeland and the sacrifices she made to survive.

Capture the Flag centers on a NASA engineer racing to build the first reusable spacecraft capable of traveling to the moon and returning safely. The story explores the engineer’s moral struggle after a powerful technology billionaire offers an opportunity to make history at a significant personal cost.

The announcement marks Sheridan’s return to the medium that first established his reputation in Hollywood. Before creating Yellowstone, he earned widespread acclaim for writing the screenplays for Sicario and Hell or High Water. The latter received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Sheridan also wrote and directed Wind River before shifting his creative focus toward television.

Since launching Yellowstone in 2018, Sheridan has expanded the franchise with prequel series 1883 and 1923 while developing additional television hits, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman, and The Madison. Although the new film projects represent a return to the big screen, they do not signal an end to his television work. Sheridan continues to oversee multiple scripted series through his production partnerships.