rock-star-will-officially-stand-trial-for-attempted-murder

Rock star Brady Ebert is set to stand trial after he was accused of attempted murder.

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According to Lambgoat, the former guitarist of Turnstile will be heading to the courtroom in October for first-degree murder and assault in both the first and second degree after he allegedly drove into William Yates, the father of Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

Before the incident, it was revealed that Brady and William argued in William’s driveway. During the confrontation, Brady allegedly “struck the victim with his 2001 before leaving the scene without contacting 911 or providing aid.”

William was hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident. He was also required to undergo at least one surgery. Montgomery County Department of Police stated William’s injuries.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg,” law enforcement officials stated.

Officers located Brady’s vehicle, which was “unoccupied with front-end damage.” Brady was eventually located and subsequently arrested.

Brady, who has been jailed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, Maryland, since the incident, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on September 3 and a motion hearing on September 25. The musician’s trial is scheduled for October 5, with Maryland Circuit Court Judge John M. Maloney presiding.

If convicted of first-degree attempted murder, Ebert could face up to life in prison.

The Musician Left Turnstile in 2022

Ebert left Turnstile in 2022 after more than 10 years.

In a statement, the remaining Turnstile bandmates stated they “cut ties” with Brady in response to a “consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community.”

“After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible, and he began threatening violence, the bandmates stated.

They also noted, “In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it.”

“We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure,” the bandmates added. “Even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection.”