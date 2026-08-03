US Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Hospitalized Following a ‘Hit-Skip’ Car Crash

US Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is on the road to recovery after she was involved in a “hit-skip” crash in Toledo, Ohio this weekend.

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According to local media outlet WTOL 11, the accident occurred on Sunday. The longtime politician was heading to a church service when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash near North Detroit and West Central Avenue at approximately 10:48 a.m.

Toledo Police Department officials said Rep. Kaptur was a passenger in a car driven by Kegan Zimmerman. The vehicle was heading north on Detroit just north of Central when a car traveling south came into its path.

Both Kaptur and Zimmerman were taken to a nearby hospital with “undisclosed, yet not serious” injuries. They both remain in stable condition.



The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

In a statement, Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle shared, “I had a chance to speak with Representative Marcy Kaptur today, and we’re glad to hear she’s doing well. Our thoughts remain with her and Mr. Zimmermann as they recover. Our investigators continue to make progress on this case.”

“I appreciate the work our investigators have put in today,” Troendle continued. “As well as the cooperation we’ve received from members of the community. We’re committed to identifying the person responsible and ensuring they are held accountable.”

Officials further stated that Toledo Police Department investigators “have made significant progress and continue to follow several strong leads as they work to identify the driver responsible.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Kaptur’s Office Releases a Statement Following the Accident

Shortly after the accident, Kaptur’s office released a statement.

“This morning Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck,” the statement reads. “She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Kaptur’s office further noted, “We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident. Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.”

“She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out,” the statement continued. “And looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon.”