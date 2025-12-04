MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell Files Paperwork For Potential Minnesota Governor Race

Seemingly ready to kickstart his political career, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has filed paperwork to run for governor in Minnesota.

Videos by Suggest

According to CBS News, the controversial 2020 presidential election denier and one of President Trump’s well-known supporters has taken the first steps into joining a gubernatorial race.

Lindell told the media outlet he has not 100% decided on a gubernatorial run. However, he did confirm that he filed the paperwork just in case he commits. He plans to discuss his potential run further during a press conference next week.

Lindell previously stated that he would run as a Republican in the race.

While speaking about his future in politics, he stated, “We are doing our due diligence, and so far things are looking very good!… I will certainly be adding securing our elections to my platform! We polled Minnesota and ‘secure our elections’ was the #3 concern!”

Lindell previously made headlines for his multiple legal battles stemming from his 2020 presidential election claims.

In early 2025, a judge ruled that Mike Lindell had defamed election technology company Smartmatic by falsely claiming that its voting machines helped rig the 2020 presidential election.

He made similar claims against Dominion Voting Systems.

Along with the 2020 presidential election lawsuits, Lindell faced other financial woes when he was forced to pay nearly $750,000 to shipping brand DHL over a contract dispute.

Mike Lindell Will Be Going Up About Tim Walz If He Goes Through With the Minnesota Race

If he decides to run for Minnesota governor, Mike Lindell will face Democratic incumbent Tim Walz.

Walz has served as Minnesota’s 41st governor since 2019. He was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019. He was also the Democratic nominee for vice president during the 2024 presidential election.

President Trump is currently at odds with Governor Walz over comments the world leader made in a Thanksgiving Day social media post. He went as far as calling the Democratic politician the r-slur.

“The seriously r—ed Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both,” Trump stated while ranting about immigration and the Somali community in Minnesota.

Days after Trump used the r-slur against him, Walz stated, “Donald Trump insulting me is a badge of honor for me. But I think we all know, as both as [an] educator for a couple of decades and as a parent, using that term is just as damaging. It’s hurtful.”

Trump has justified using the r-slur against Walz by saying, “Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him, absolutely, sure.”





