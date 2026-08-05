mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell-makes-bold-career-move-amidst-minnesota-governor-race

In an effort to focus on his campaign for Minnesota governor, Mike Lindell has stepped down as CEO of MyPillow.

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Lindell took to social media on August 4 to announce the news.

“After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter, and I know Minnesota cannot wait,” he stated. “This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve.”

Lindell then shared, “I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interest so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention.”

The Republican candidate also said that the “orderly transition reflects the same principles” he would bring to public office. He noted that this is to “build a strong team, protect Minnesota jobs, make difficult decisions, and remain accountable for results.”

“Real leadership means knowing when to lead, when to trust your team, and when to put a larger calling first,” he continued.

Lindell noted that he trusts the company’s board to protect its employees, customers and “Minnesota roots.”

“My focus now is clear,” he added. “Which is to listen to Minnesotans, earn their trust, and work every day to become a governor worthy of our state.”

Lindell Launched His Minnesota Governor Campaign Late Last Year

Lindell announced his plans to run for Minnesota governor while on the floor of the MyPillow factory in late 2025.

I want you to know that I will stand for you as the next governor of the state of Minnesota,” he declared. “I will stand for you against the rampant fraud under Governor Walz; I will stand with you against crime that threatens the safety of you and your family.”

Lindell also noted, “I’ll stand for you against unnecessary regulation that strangles the entrepreneurial spirit.”

He is running against fellow Republicans Brad Kohler, Patrick Knight, Kendall Qualis, Lisa Demuth, Ross Nova, John Krhin, Raul Estrada, and Loner Blue.

The Minnesota primary election will take place on August 11. If he wins, Lindell will go up against the Democratic primary winner. However, he will not run against Walz, who is no longer running for re-election.