Popular Country Music Group Gives Away Free Cruise Trips to More Than 37,000 Fans

Bandmates of the country music group Zac Brown Band shocked the audience at a recent performance by giving away free cruise trips to more than 37,000 fans.

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According to NBC10, the band made the cruise giveaways while performing “Same Boat” during its Fenway Park show. This is a song that Brown collaborated on with the late Jimmy Buffett.

The band had teamed up with Margaritaville at Sea for the giveaway.

“I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat,” Brown declared on stage. “This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen, right here at Fenway Park.”

The concert attendees were further told to text “SameBoatBoston” to a special number to claim their free cruise tickets.

Speaking about the band’s big giveaway, Margaritaville at Sea CEO Christopher Ivy stated, “We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans. This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

Page Six further reported that Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway Park. Their latest performance at the venue is their 15th sold-out show. The giveaway was part of the milestone celebration.

The bandmates are on their Love & Fear Tour. During an April interview with USA Today, Brown spoke about the tour.

“We’ve got some new stuff as well because we always want to have a different show whenever we come out,” he said. “I wanted to show our dedication to them [the fans] and give them something unique.”

Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Ship Will Feature a Live Music Room Called ‘Same Boat’

According to Margaritaville at Sea, one of the cruise ships, Beachcomber, will feature a live music room called “Same Boat.

“Inspired by Zac’s life on the road and passion for the sea, this artist-designed space blends southern soul with signature island state of mind,” the cruise ship company stated.

It was further noted, “Every detail, from the handcrafted stage and artwork to the acoustics and menu, was shaped to reflect Zac’s signature style and the ship’s laid-back rhythms.”