Gunman Kills Celebrity on Livestream

A gunman shot and killed a popular internet celebrity while he livestreamed with friends outside a restaurant.

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César Gastélum, a Mexican influencer with over 600,000 TikTok followers, was shot and killed on Tuesday (Aug. 4) while livestreaming outside a fast-food restaurant in Culiacán, northwestern Mexico, according to CNN, citing local and federal authorities.

Gastélum, who was known for his comedy videos, was shot after two helmeted individuals approached him on a motorcycle, according to footage reviewed by Reuters. A security official from the state of Sinaloa confirmed his death to Reuters and announced the launch of a major security operation.

On Wednesday (Aug. 5), Mexico’s Federal Security Cabinet announced that authorities are investigating whether Gastélum’s posts referencing a criminal group may have been a motive for the attack. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded a full investigation, declaring that authorities must identify and arrest both the perpetrators and any “mastermind” behind the attack.

Gastélum’s death echoes the murder of Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, whom a gunman shot dead in May 2025 while she livestreamed on TikTok at a salon in Zapopan, Jalisco.

In late July, Mexican authorities arrested Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as “R1.” They identified him as the leader of Los Rs, a criminal cell linked to the CJNG.

Authorities connected him to the murder of influencer Valeria Márquez. They accused him of ordering the assassination of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo in November 2025. Security Secretary García Harfuch revealed that Álvarez Ayala’s son Francisco had maintained a romantic relationship with Márquez. He allegedly pressured his father into carrying out the killing after threatening her multiple times.

Francisco remains at large.