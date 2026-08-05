Car Crash Kills ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Crown’ Crew Member

Ava Gillies, a makeup artist known for her work on high-profile productions such as Barbie and The Crown, has died in a car crash.

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According to a North Yorkshire Police news release, Gillies’s vehicle collided with another car on a country road in Wrelton, England, at around 1:30 a.m. on July 29. Gillies was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Barbie’ and ‘The Crown’ crew member Ava Gillies. (Photo via North Yorkshire Police)

According to her IMDb profile and website, Gillies had worked as a makeup artist in film and TV for over five years. In addition to Barbie and The Crown, her credits include films such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Belfast, TV shows such as Band of Spies, Star Wars: Acolyte and Bridgerton, as well as commercials and short films.

Family Pays Tribute to Ava Gillies: ‘It Was a Privilege To Have Raised You and Loved You’

North Yorkshire Police’s release included a tribute from Gillies’s family, who remembered her as their “beautiful daughter, sister, and granddaughter.”

“Ava, we will always, always miss you, your wit, your charm, your beauty, your feisty confidence, your many talents, and your excellence in your field: hair & makeup for film and TV,” her family said. “In almost 27 years with us, you packed in so much: study, travel, and work. It was a privilege to have raised you and loved you.”

In 2023, Gillies was accepted into BAFTA Connect, a prestigious three-year program for creatives in the entertainment industry. Her family celebrated this as a testament to her talent and dedication.

“What’s becoming clearer with every passing day is you were loved by so many people outside the family, your friends and the community in which you were raised,” her family continued. “We take great comfort from the comments, cards and messages from people within the film industry and their expressions of love and respect for your talent.”

“Our family will be forever grateful for the help, love, and support we have received from our village, family, and friends at this time,” they concluded.



Ava Gillies was 26.