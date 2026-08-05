Major ABC News Reporter Welcomes Baby

ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang has welcomed her first child with her husband, Evan Ramsey, marking a joyful milestone for the veteran journalist after years of reporting on major national and international events.

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The couple’s son, Atlas Wang Ramsey, was born on July 13. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Wang said the name “Atlas” reflects both endurance and the couple’s years of living and traveling around the world together before becoming parents.

“Atlas has many meanings, including ‘enduring,'” Wang told PEOPLE. “It’s also a bound collection of maps. On the journey leading up to his birth, Evan and I lived in five countries and eight cities: New York, San Francisco, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Along the way, we visited 12 countries in all.”

Selina Wang’s Child Has Been Through A Lot Already

Wang also reflected on balancing pregnancy with her demanding role covering the White House.

She said her son accompanied her through constant travel while she reported on the president. During her third trimester, she experienced two active shooter incidents while on assignment, including one during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and another while reporting from the White House North Lawn.

She described going into labor two days before her due date. “I woke the next morning at 5:30 a.m. to painful contractions. My husband and I grabbed the go bag, and we were off to the hospital,” she said.

“After hours and hours of painful labor, Atlas appeared, his bicep flexed in triumph! No joke! When I first held him in my arms, it was hard to believe he was with me the entire time.”

The new mother said life has changed dramatically since bringing Atlas home. “Just in the first weeks, Atlas has brought our families even closer together,” she said.

“There is something profound about having a child, as cliché as it sounds. You are watching this small, helpless thing try and make sense of the world around it.”