my-chemical-romance-drummer-bob-bryar-found-dead-at-44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar was reportedly found dead in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, November 26th.

Bryar, the longest-serving drummer of My Chemical Romance, was last seen alive on November 4, according to a report by TMZ. The cause of Bryar’s death remains unknown at this time. However, authorities do not suspect foul play in his death.

Bryar was 44 years old.

Bob Bryer and Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance circa 2006. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Animal control arrived at the home to remove two dogs after the severely decomposed body of the former musician was found. Bryar’s weapons and musical equipment in the house were reportedly left undisturbed, seemingly ruling out foul play.

Bryar started his music career as a sound technician for The Used. He became a member of My Chemical Romance during their 2004 tour, stepping in for original drummer Matt Pelissier.

Bob Bryar Becomes a Permanent Drummer For My Chemical Romance

After releasing their second album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, he joined the New Jersey rock band as their permanent drummer.

Bryar departed from My Chemical Romance in March 2010, six years after replacing the band’s original drummer, Matt Pelissier, in 2004. (Photo by George Henze/WireImage)

Bryar played a significant role during the band’s peak with the release of their platinum concept album, The Black Parade, in 2006. This album achieved quadruple platinum status in the US and topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart for 2006 while securing the number two spot on the Billboard 200.

While filming the music video for “Famous Last Words,” Bryar and lead vocalist Gerard Way were injured. Bryar sustained third-degree burns, resulting in the band canceling their appearance at the San Diego Street Scene Festival, per Billboard.

Due to ongoing medical issues, Bryar had to cancel several more shows. In March 2010, Bryar left My Chemical Romance, six years after replacing Pelissier.

After assisting various bands on tour, Bryar transitioned into a career in the real estate industry, per TMZ. He also got involved in dog rescue charities and sanctuaries, even auctioning his My Chemical Romance memorabilia to support them.

On November 12, My Chemical Romance revealed their “Long Live” tour, a ten-city series kicking off in July 2025. Bryar was not set to perform at any of the shows.