Colin Petersen, Original Bee Gees Drummer, Dead at 78

Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen, the Bee Gees’ original drummer, has died at the age of 78, leaving only one member of the original group living.

The Best of the Bee Gees Facebook page announced his passing on Monday, November 18. However, the page did not specify the date of Petersen’s death or reveal the cause.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen,” the post began. “He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace.”

The Bee Gees in 1967. From left to right: Barry Gibb, Colin Petersen, Vince Melouney, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

As a founding member of the Bee Gees, he played a significant role in producing four albums and crafting several hit songs, such as “Massachusetts,” “To Love Somebody,” and “Words.”

According to Deadline, Petersen joined the Bee Gees when the Gibb brothers relocated to London in 1966. Before Petersen’s passing, Robin Gibb died in 2012 at the age of 62, and Maurice Gibb passed away in 2003 at 53. Barry Gibb, now 78, remains the only surviving member of the group.

Dennis Bryon, the former Bee Gees drummer who played with the band from 1974 to 1980, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The Bee Gees posed on a street in London in 1967. Members of the band are, from left, Colin Petersen, Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), Barry Gibb, Vince Melouney and Robin Gibb (1949-2012). (Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns)

Born in Queensland, Australia, Petersen attended the same school as Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, though not concurrently. He left school to star in the iconic 1956 Australian film Smiley, which earned him his nickname. Years later, he reconnected with the Gibb brothers before they all departed Sydney for London.

Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen Ditches Acting for Drumming

In 1966, he relocated to England with aspirations of advancing his screen career. However, his prospects soon shifted, leading him to connect with the brothers who invited him to become the fourth Bee Gee. Around the same time, Vince Melouney also joined the group. From 1967 to 1969, Petersen contributed to several albums.

In 1969, he separated from the group and joined forces with another ex-Bee Gees member, Jonathan Kelly, to form the band Humpy Bong. Though short-lived, the band remained active until 1970. Following their disbandment, Petersen went on to manage Kelly’s solo career throughout the early 1970s.

Petersen wed Joanne Newfield in 1968. They celebrated the arrival of their first son, Jamie, in 1971, followed by their second son in 1976. In 1974, Petersen and his family relocated to Australia, where he pursued a career as a painter.

He is survived by his former wife, Joanne, along with their sons, Jaime and Ben.