Belgian musician and DJ Henri PFR is opening up about his current struggle with his mental health.

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He shared a message with his fans and followers on Instagram.

“I’m honestly terrified to share these words, but I also feel like I need to,” he wrote.

“On Instagram, you mostly see the good moments: my smiles, my shows, my music, and all the incredible things I’m lucky enough to experience. But I don’t want to share only the days when everything is going well.”

He then admitted that, “Right now, I’m not okay.”

“I’ve been going through a pretty dark time mentally. Despite all the love and beautiful things around me, I just can’t seem to feel that happiness right now. It’s hard to understand, even for me.”

The DJ went on to say that his mental health issues are causing him to struggle with being able to stay present, create, and stay connected.

“To my loved ones, my friends, the people I work with, and anyone waiting for a reply: I’m truly sorry for my silence. It never comes from a lack of love, care, or respect. I’m going through something I’m still trying to understand myself.”

“As an artist, I want to be honest with you, even when things aren’t going well. I’m not sharing this to worry anyone or seek attention. I just needed to open my heart.”

He ended the message by saying “I still have so much love for music and for everything we share. I’m looking forward to finding that spark again and sharing new melodies and happier moments with you.”

French audiovisual artist Zyper commented on the post, writing “We all feel the same lately. Being able to talk about it is a first big step into moving forward.”

Essayla, a Belgian pop artist, also commented, writing “I speak as an artist, not all, and obviously I do not speak in the place of those who feel good, but I find that this year is particularly complicated, every day is unstable and it is very difficult to imagine a future in this environment for some time and it does not help to feel good. Courage Henri! Full of kisses and take care of yourself!!”