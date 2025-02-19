Musician Raises Money After Neighbors Homes Burn Down in Wildfires: Read Weyes Blood’s Message

Indie musician Weyes Blood has launched fundraising efforts after her neighbors’ homes burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Blood opened up about the devastating Eaton Fire in her neighborhood in Altadena, California.

“Altadena was a dream town, and this was a little dream home,” she wrote about her rental home. “I’ve written many songs there. I’ve played piano with squawking peacocks, layed on the roof and howled at the moon, had badminton tournaments, sang YouTube karaoke in my living room… It was my spot, and my imagination ran wild.”

Although her entire rental home didn’t burn down, she is now moving on to find another home. “I am left saddled with this feeling of gratitude I have my stuff (albeit smoke-damaged),” she continued. “But I also saddled with survivors guilt and a whole lot of uncertainty about the habitability of the structures left behind.”

She then said she was so grateful to have had a little chapter in her “foothill paradise.” Even though it’s over now.

Weyes Blood Announces Limited Edition Tee for the American Red Cross to Help Those Who Lost Everything in the Wildfires

Weyes Blood also shared photos of the damage caused by one of the wildfires. She stated that she teamed up with Siren Shores and Everpress to create a limited-edition tee for the American Red Cross to help her neighbors after the wildfires.

“100% of profits will go directly to providing food, shelter, and support to those impacted by the California fires,” she wrote. “I know it’s been a month, but just like my story, there’s still so much to be done and so much uncertainty of where things will land in the future.”

Blood also encouraged followers to donate to GoFundMe fundraisers. She shared the links to fundraisers for her neighbors.

A series of eight wildfires impacted the Los Angeles Metropolitan area and San Diego County starting on Jan. 7. The Eaton Wildfire devastated most of Altadena. The wildfires were 100% contained on Jan. 31. A total of 29 deaths were attributed to the wildfires.