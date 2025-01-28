Music Legend Kazuyoshi Akiyama Has Died, Cause of Death Released

Kazuyoshi Akiyama, the esteemed conductor laureate of the Tokyo, Vancouver, and Syracuse orchestras, has passed away.

Akiyama died of pneumonia at the age of 84 on January 26 in a Japanese hospital following complications from a fall at his home on New Year’s Day, per the Vancouver Sun.

Akiyama, born in Tokyo in 1941, studied conducting under the esteemed Hideo Saito before making his professional debut with the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra in 1964. Just months later, he was appointed the orchestra’s music director and permanent conductor. In 2004, he was honored with the prestigious title of conductor laureate.

Akiyama began his North American career as assistant conductor of the Toronto Symphony during the 1968-69 season. By 1972, he was appointed conductor and music director of the Vancouver Symphony, a role he held until 1985 when he assumed the same position with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra.

In 1995, Akiyama went back to Japan to become the principal conductor and music adviser for the Hiroshima Symphony Orchestra. In 1998, he led Canada’s National Youth Orchestra on a tour to Japan, followed by a domestic tour across Canada in 2000.

He was also honored with the prestigious Suntory Music Award and the Emperor’s Purple Ribbon Medal, recognizing his significant contributions to Japan’s musical heritage.

Kazuyoshi Akiyama Graciously Showcased the Talent of His Collaborators

A generous programmer, he premiered works by Canadian, Japanese, and international contemporary composers. He commissioned Vancouver’s Jean Coulthard to compose her original Canada Mosaic for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Asia tour. He also graciously included solos for each of the orchestra’s principal players to showcase their talents.

Akiyama was set to perform at the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra’s New Year’s Concert in early January but had to withdraw after an unfortunate fall at his home on January 1.

The incident left him with a neck injury, nerve damage, and lingering issues in his limbs, leading to his hospitalization on January 2. Following careful discussions with his family, Akiyama made the difficult decision to retire from directing, announcing his departure on January 23.

Yoshitaka Hirooka, the Executive Director and General Manager of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to Akiyama

“Mr. Akiyama treated the orchestra members like family and established the warm tone that is fundamental to our orchestra,” Hirooka wrote in part. “We express our deep gratitude to him and pray for his peaceful journey.”