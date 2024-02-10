Taylor Swift Trips & Falls During Tokyo Set, Addresses Crowd Afterward

The World’s Sweetheart Taylor Swift was forced to shake it off after wiping it out on stage in Tokyo last night. The show marked her third of four performances in Japan during her highly anticipated return on the record-breaking Eras Tour. At the sold-out Tokyo Dome show, the pop singer delighted 55,000 fans by performing many of her greatest hits.

At the Friday Eras Tours stop in Tokyo, Taylor Swift stumbled but quickly recovered while performing “The 1” from her Folklore set.

In a video caught by a Swiftie, the “Bad Blood” singer wraps up the song by perching on the cabin roof. As the final instrumental bars chime, she rises and starts making her way down to the main stage, but oops! She takes a stumble and adds an unexpected lurch forward. The footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Taylor Swift trips on her dress and almost falls off the Folklore cabin set.



She addresses the crowd after she gets down



#TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/znXqxi6v2J — Echo tone Music (@EcHoToNe) February 9, 2024

However, Swift swiftly regained her composure. Before commencing the following song, she exhaled a sigh of relief, eliciting chuckles from the audience. “I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t,” Taylor Swift quipped to the Tokyo crowd. “And that’s the lesson. My life flashed before my eyes.”

Swift then takes a moment to reassure the crows that she’s fine. “I’m good, it’s all good,” she continues. “I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night in Tokyo.”

The cabin is a faithful recreation of where Swift brought her Folklore album to life – a charming retreat in New York’s picturesque Hudson Valley. The roof is covered in artificial grass, likely adding to the potential stumbles.

Taylor Swift Fans Take to Social Media After Seeing Their Idol Tumble in Tokyo

Of course, Swifties took to X to voice their concern after seeing Taylor tumble in Tokyo. “Oh no, I hope she’s okay! Trips happen to the best of us, but I’m sure she handled it with grace like the pro she is,” one devoted fan wrote. “I’m really glad that she wears that safety harness strap because if she didn’t have it and she lost her balance just a little more that could ended in a nasty fall,” added another.

One Swiftie was upset by the chuckle the videographer let go after Taylor fell on her rump. “Why does the person recording this laugh when she trips? That’s funny to you?” they asked, likely through streaming tears.

Swift is set to play Tokyo again Saturday night, before taking a 13-hour flight to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl to support current flame, Travis Kelce.