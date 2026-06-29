Famed Music Artists to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary by Performing at Benefit in Los Angeles

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, famed music artists are gathering in Los Angeles for a special benefit.

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America250, a bipartisan initiative, will host America’s Block Party, which is described as a “sea-to-shining-sea celebration connecting major cities, local communities, and viewers across the country.” The Los Angeles event is to be held at the LA Coliseum and is set to be the “anchor” event.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan, and Anthony Ramos.

America’s Block Party will kick off at 3 p.m. on July 4 in Block Party Village, featuring free food, drinks, face painting, games, and more. The event will also have a headline show, fireworks, and a drone spectacular.

America’s Block Party will benefit Giving 4th. This is a new tradition that was created to make July 4 an annual day of charitable giving. Net proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.

Cost for tickets is $17.76.

Musicians Previously Dropped Out of Washington D.C. Anniversary Event

The new benefit announcement comes weeks after musicians dropped out of Freedom 250’s Great America State Fair in Washington, D.C.

Following the D.C. event’s concert line-up announcement, most of the artists scheduled to perform quickly backed out. Among the artists were Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and the Time, and Young MC.

In her statement, McBride claimed the Great America State Fair performance was misleadingly presented to her.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” she explained. “I asked lots of questions and was assured that this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can.”

Elsewhere in her statement, McBride also shared, “It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs. I assure you, that is not the case. I appreciate every single fan who has reached out.

She then added, “I hope to get back to the D.C. area very soon.”

After the artists dropped out, President Trump seemingly teased the idea of headlining the event himself.