2000s-pop-star-just-canceled-another-concert

2000s pop star Jessica Simpson was forced to pull the plug on a recent concert.

Videos by Suggest

Simpson was set to perform at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Ohio, on June 23. However, hours before the show, Fraze Pavilion alerted attendees that it was canceled due to impeding inclement weather.

“Unfortunately, due to the impeding inclement weather, the Jessica Simpson concert scheduled for Monday, June 22, has been canceled,” the venue announced. It was also noted that ticket holders were to be refunded within 48 hours.

Simpson took to her Instagram Stories to share the announcement. “I’m so sad and I will miss y’all!!” she also wrote. “I look forward to seeing y’all soon!!”

The latest concert cancellation comes just weeks after Simpson was forced to call off her performance at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The May 30 show’s cancellation was also due to similar conditions.

Simpson’s next concert is scheduled for October 1 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Simpson Calls Her Recent Music Career Comeback a ‘Reset’

During a recent interview with the Dayton Daily News, Simpson reflected on her music career comeback.

“I think ‘reset’ is exactly the right word,” she explained. “Because I haven’t felt like I am making a ‘comeback’ or trying to prove anything. I have lived so many versions of myself at this point — openly and publicly.”

She further spoke about her Nashville Canyon records. “This music came from getting quiet enough to hear my own voice and honoring my own truth. I recorded it all in Nashville, which is my spiritual home these days, and I felt more grounded in the process than ever.”

“This music is my most honest and soul bearing yet,” she continued. “When I started recording, I didn’t know that it would actually be the outlet that would get me through one of the hardest times of my life.”

Regarding her return to music, Simpson pointed out it was an “emotional” journey for her.

“I had been away from it for so long even though music and performing have always been my heart,” she noted. “The difference is that now I have full trust in myself creatively. I’m not trying to make music to please someone else or please the audience.”

She went on to add, “I am making the music that I like that I want to hear. I had to learn to trust myself creatively and let go. It taught me that sometimes the mistakes and unpolished parts are the most powerful moments in a song. It’s not about showing off vocals, it’s about connecting through my soul and my truth.”