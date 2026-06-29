Major Country Music Star Speaks out on Criminal Charges

Country music star Bailey Zimmerman has publicly apologized after authorities in New Mexico filed criminal charges against him following an incident at the Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque.

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Zimmerman addressed the allegations in a statement released through his attorney, saying he wanted to “take full accountability” for his actions. He apologized to the Pueblo of Sandia, the resort, and fans who attended the canceled concert, adding that they “deserved better.”

Zimmerman said, “I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired. I take full accountability for everything that happened. I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

Bailey Zimmerman Caused $16K In Damages To Hotel Room

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 27, when Zimmerman canceled a scheduled performance at the Sandia Resort & Casino, citing illness.

According to court documents, authorities later alleged that the singer caused more than $16,000 in damage to his hotel room. Prosecutors charged him with criminal damage to property and falsely obtaining services.

Court records alleged that Zimmerman displayed erratic behavior before the canceled performance. An affidavit stated that he appeared intoxicated during soundcheck, damaged stage equipment, and later returned to the resort. Hotel staff subsequently reported extensive damage inside his room, including broken furniture, damaged electronics, holes in walls, stained carpeting, and unpaid charges.

Zimmerman’s statement was extensive and deeply apologetic. “I understand that being a musician comes with big responsibilities, both on and off stage,” he said. “And I know that I fell short that day.”

“I am taking this legal matter seriously. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow,” he continued. “Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted.”

Since issuing that statement, prosecutors have dismissed the criminal case. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Zimmerman paid full restitution for the reported damage, leading to the dismissal of the charges. His attorney said Zimmerman accepted responsibility immediately and expressed gratitude for the resolution.