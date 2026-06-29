Passenger Takes Responsibility for Drugs in American Athlete’s Drug Case, Report Says

Former Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller will no longer face misdemeanor drug charges.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ reported that Miller’s attorney, Jeromy Stafford, said no drugs were found on Miller’s person during a June 6 traffic stop in Fremont County, Idaho. Stafford also told the outlet that the passenger in the vehicle has taken responsibility for both the marijuana and the psilocybin mushrooms recovered during the incident. He said those developments led prosecutors to dismiss the charges.

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake confirmed that her office will dismiss the misdemeanor charges against Miller. In a statement, Blake said authorities had sufficient probable cause to arrest Miller at the time of the traffic stop.

However, she said her office recently received information that prompted prosecutors to conclude that dismissing the charges serves the interest of justice. Blake declined to discuss the new information because it relates to another active case.

New Information Causes Bode Miller’s Charges To Be Dropped

Miller, 48, had faced misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty after his arrest and secured his release on a $5,000 bond.

Before prosecutors announced the dismissal, Miller publicly denied responsibility for the drugs. In a social media statement, he said police stopped him after he accelerated while passing another vehicle on an Idaho highway.

Miller said a friend traveling with him possessed a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe without his knowledge. He added that everyone in the vehicle cooperated with law enforcement. He also expressed hope that authorities would dismiss the charges after reviewing the facts.

Authorities have not identified the passenger publicly, and prosecutors have not disclosed additional details about the related active case.

Miller retired from competitive skiing in 2017 after one of the most successful careers in American alpine skiing. He won six Olympic medals, including gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He also captured two overall World Cup titles, four world championship gold medals, and a record 33 World Cup race victories for an American male skier.