Country Music Icon Resurfaces Amidst Health Issues

Despite her health woes, country music icon Dolly Parton is still keeping up and refuses to slow down.

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Last week, Dolly made a special appearance at the opening of her new Tennessee Travel Stop on June 24. The stop is located on Exit 22 off Interstate 65.

“I’m sure you are some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop,” Dolly declared while at the truck stop’s opening ceremony. “Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers. I had to throw myself in there, so anyway. We’re not trying to compete with anybody. We don’t think we’ll have to. We think we’re gonna have everything you want or need.”

Inspired by the country music superstar’s country travels and East Tennessee upbringing, the stop features Dolly merchandise, a full-service restaurant, dog park, and live music. It also has eye-popping decor, which includes a glittered guitar chandelier.

Parton’s appearance at the truck stop opening occurred amid her health struggles, which have led to less frequent public appearances and cancellations of events.

Dolly Detailed Her Truck Stop Collaboration Earlier This Year

Dolly previously spoke out about her collaboration with Tennessee Travel to open the truck stop.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” Dolly explained earlier this year. “All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road.”

She then stated, “Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

“The Tennessean has long been a ‘home away from home’ for truck drivers, travelers, and locals alike,” Gregory H. Sachs, Chairman/CEO of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Sachs Capital Group, said. “Our roots in this community run deep—we’ve created jobs, built connection, and welcomed generations of people through our doors.”

Sachs noted, “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee. Together with Dolly and her team, we’re reimagining what a travel stop can be—transforming it into a warm, inviting destination where everyone feels welcome to slow down, kick up their feet, and stay awhile.”