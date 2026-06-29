Update on ‘NYPD Blue’ Legend’s Hit-and-Run Lawsuit Scandal

Actress Kim Delaney has reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged 2022 hit-and-run crash, bringing the long-running legal dispute closer to an official conclusion.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Delaney settled the lawsuit with motorcyclist Dzhamal Badalov during the week of May 19. The settlement resolves claims filed after a November 2022 collision in Los Angeles.

Badalov alleged that Delaney rear-ended his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red light. He claimed the impact threw him from the motorcycle and that Delaney initially attempted to drive away before bystanders intervened.

He further alleged that she later left the scene after making a phone call. Badalov also claimed Delaney appeared intoxicated before the crash. Delaney denied those allegations.

Kim Delaney Denied The Claims Made By Dzhamal Badalov

Earlier this year, Delaney filed court documents explaining why she left the accident scene.

She denied driving under the influence and said she feared for her personal safety after several people surrounded her vehicle. She also told the court that her status as a recognizable actress contributed to her concerns about remaining at the scene.

The actress also disputed allegations that she acted negligently. In her court filings, she argued that factors beyond her control contributed to the accident and denied liability for the claims brought against her.

TMZ reported that the settlement is unconditional. Court records state that the parties must file a request for dismissal within 45 days of the May 19 agreement to formally close the case. The matter had also been scheduled for a final status conference on June 2.

Neither Delaney nor Badalov has publicly disclosed the financial terms of the settlement. Court records available to TMZ did not include details regarding any payment or other conditions of the agreement.

Delaney remains best known for portraying Detective Diane Russell on the acclaimed police drama NYPD Blue. She earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the role and won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997.