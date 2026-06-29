One of the Most Iconic MTV Shows Ever Is Coming to Netflix

One of MTV’s most influential animated series is heading to Netflix, giving fans a new way to revisit the misadventures of Beavis and Butt-Head.

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Netflix has announced that Beavis and Butt-Head will join its U.S. streaming lineup on June 16. The addition includes Seasons 1 and 2 of the modern revival, along with The Mike Judge Collection: Volumes 1-3, a curated selection of classic episodes from the show’s original MTV run.

Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head debuted on MTV in the 1990s and quickly became one of the network’s signature programs. The animated comedy follows two dim-witted, heavy metal-loving teenagers whose everyday antics and sarcastic commentary helped define a generation of television viewers.

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Is Coming To Netflix

The series earned a reputation for its irreverent humor, pop culture satire, and memorable catchphrases. It also inspired the successful spin-off Daria and expanded into feature films, including Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Netflix highlighted the show’s arrival in its monthly “New on Netflix” lineup. The streaming service described the series as one in which “TV, rock music, and a shared hatred for school unite the iconoclastic leads as they chortle through feeble jokes that appeal to the lowbrow in everyone.”

The move marks the first time the television series has streamed on Netflix in the United States. While the franchise’s 1996 theatrical film has appeared on the platform in the past, the television show itself has remained associated with MTV and, more recently, Paramount+.

The Netflix release combines material from two different eras of the franchise. Longtime fans can revisit selected classic episodes through the curated collections, while newer viewers can watch the revival that premiered in 2022. Mike Judge returned to voice both title characters for the revival, preserving the style and humor that made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

For fans who grew up watching the pair laugh at music videos and stumble through teenage life, the announcement offers another opportunity to revisit one of MTV’s most enduring and influential animated comedies.