Iconic Rock Band Might Be Done With Touring

The Rolling Stones may have reached the end of their days as a touring band, which raised doubts about the group’s ability to undertake another full-scale concert tour.

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In a new interview with Uncut magazine, The Rolling Stones said the physical demands of constant travel have become the biggest obstacle for the legendary rock band, whose core members are now in their 80s.

“I don’t know if tours are possible,” Keith Richards said. “It’s the traveling that takes it out of you.”

Despite those comments, Richards stopped short of ruling out live performances altogether. Instead, he suggested the band could adopt a different approach by staging a residency in one city rather than traveling from venue to venue.

“I do see the possibility of us doing residency somewhere,” Richards said. “Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere. I’ll play Rome! But I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to throw some shows together in a new format.”

The remarks came as The Rolling Stones prepare to release their new studio album, Foreign Tongues. The interview focused on the band’s longevity, creative partnership, and future after more than six decades together.

Touring Might Be A Little Too Much For The Rolling Stones Now

The band acknowledged the wear and tear that accompanies touring, but they made it clear that they still enjoy performing.

“We’re not getting any younger,” Ron Wood added. “None of us are getting out here alive. We all come from the same spirit. We all come from the Earth. We’re all connected, which is so lovely to think about.”

Richards continued, saying,”Is it still exciting? Yeah, it’ll be exciting until something inside me says, ‘That’s that.’ I love working with the guys. I mean, what am I gonna do? Jesus Christ. It’s necessary for me.”

The Rolling Stones last completed a major tour in 2024 following the release of Hackney Diamonds. Although no tour has been announced for 2026, neither Richards, Wood, nor Jagger declared the band’s live career over.