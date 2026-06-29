Booted ‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Issues Apology For Past Racist Social Media Posts

A recently booted Love Island USA contestant has issued an apology for her past racist social media posts.

Videos by Suggest

In a TikTok video over the weekend, Alannah Keyser apologized for a resurfaced video of her singing along to Roddy Ricch’s song “The Box,” which contains the N-slur.

“I’m coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online,” she explained. “I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur. I’m sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it; that was never my intention. The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore.”

Keyser also addressed the screenshots of her alleged racist posts that recently circulated. She noted that they have “been falsified” and that what was shared does not reflect the truth.

“It’s never been in my character to discriminate against anybody’s skin color,” she continued. “I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind, and I never have.”

Keyser admitted that when she was heartbroken after first discovering the videos and screenshots. “I couldn’t do anything about it. But this has definitely been a learning lesson for me, and it sucks that I didn’t get a chance to really show my personality and who I am.”

She then wrote after the video cut off, “It’s always been in my nature to spread positivity and help others, and I will continue to do so.”

Peacock Removed Keyser From the Show After the Video Surfaced

Although she had made the cast of Love Island USA Season 8, Keyser was quickly removed from the show after the video of her singing Ricch’s song surfaced. The screenshots of her allegedly past racist posts have been shared since she departed from the show.

It was reported that Peacock was unaware of the racist post before casting Keyser. Sources close to the reality TV show production told Deadline that the network vets each contestant before casting them. However, the alleged posts were not accessible during the vetting process.

Keyser’s participation in the show’s Season 8 was edited to reduce her airtime after the video and screenshots surfaced. She first appeared in the season in episode 17, stating that she was looking for a man who was “in shape.”

However, narrator Iain Stirling announced during episode 20 that Keyser had unexpectedly departed from the show. Approximately 20 minutes into the episode, Stirling shared, “Welcome back to Love Island USA. Alannah has left Casa Amor.”