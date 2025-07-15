Mother Charged After Mummified Remains Of Daughter Found In Memphis Hotel Room: ‘God Is With Her’

A 46-year-old Tennessee mother, Kimberly Moore, has been charged after deputies found the mummified remains of her daughter inside a Memphis hotel room. When asked about her, Moore allegedly said, repeatedly, that “God is with her and her daughter.”

According to a criminal affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Friday, July 11. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Home Inn and Suites located on Lowrance Road, Memphis. They had received a report from the hotel manager, claiming that Moore had made strange comments, saying that her husband owned the hotel.

Upon arrival, Moore continued to claim to the deputies that her husband was the hotel’s owner, as per the document. Furthermore, she allegedly stated that she was at the location to ensure that the hotel employees were “doing their job.”

Shocking Discovery

However, as the deputies talked to Moore, they noticed a foul smell coming from the room she was staying in. When questioned about it, as per the affidavit, she said that she didn’t smell anything.

The deputies then entered the room and found Moore’s daughter, Chloe, lying unresponsive in the hotel bed. She was cold to the touch and was described as “malnourished and mummified.”

As per the affidavit, a medical examiner determined that the body had been in that position for “quite some time.” This was due to the loss of water, resulting in her body darkening and shrinking in size. The body was surrounded by flies.

Deputies arrested Kimberly Moore and attempted to question her. While she refused to give a statement, she allegedly told detectives that Chloe was “still here with her and God is with her and her daughter.”

Further questioning ended up with Moore repeating similar phrases, stating that “God is with her and daughter” or saying that she “reads the bible.”

Given the nature of her interactions, detectives determined that Moore was going through a mental health crisis, hallucinating about her daughter still being alive.

Kimberly Moore was charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body. Her bail hearing has been scheduled for July 15.