flight-carrying-100-smelly-pigs-forced-to-make-emergency-landing-due-to-stench

It was a “hamergency.”

A flight from Amsterdam to Mexico City made an unscheduled landing in Bermuda on Friday due to the strong smell of 100 pigs in the cargo hold.

KLM Flight 685 made an unscheduled stop in the island nation for a “fresh-air break” after the “distinctive aroma” of pigs in the cargo hold permeated the cabin and cockpit of the Boeing 787, according to a spokesperson from Bermuda’s LF Wade International Airport per the New York Post.

259 passengers, crew members, and 100 pigs were on the flight. (Image via Instagram / Bermuda Skyport)

Flight data revealed that six hours into its journey, the plane made an unexpected diversion over the Atlantic. The 259 passengers, crew members, and 100 pigs on board were offloaded in Bermuda.

The Smelly Pigs Delayed the Flight by 24 Hours

While the human passengers were accommodated in hotel rooms, the pigs were placed under the care of a government veterinarian—and possibly given a thorough cleaning—according to Skyport, the airport operator.

The pigs’ aroma proved so overpowering that the flight made an unscheduled pit stop in Bermuda—for an emergency breath of fresh air. (Image via Instagram / Bermuda Skyport)

“Our team at Skyport is accustomed to managing all sorts of unusual situations, and today was no exception,” a Skyport spokesperson told The Post in a statement. “Thanks to excellent collaboration between KLM, Delta Air Lines, and local partners, both our two-legged and four-legged visitors are safe and well cared for—even if this wasn’t quite the Christmas vacation they had planned.”

Meanwhile, passengers traveling to Mexico were rebooked on a new flight departing Bermuda the next day at 6:30 p.m. The flight arrived in Mexico City at approximately 9:20 p.m. local time.

The odorous hogs ultimately caused a delay of over 24 hours.

Bermuda Skyport also had fun with the incident, posting a montage on Instagram detailing the events.

“Happy as pigs in… Cargo,” they wrote alongside the footage (set to the Peppa Pig theme). “Not the Christmas vacation anyone planned, but definitely one for the history books for us!”

Of course, many denizens online had fun in the comments, too.

“So long, farewell!! Don’t go bacon any hearts!!” one onlooker joked. “And these little piggies went wee wee wee wee wee, all the way to Mexico City,” a second onlooker joked.